Sasser leads No. 3 Houston against Oregon after 20-point outing

Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks averaged 6.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Oregon Ducks after Marcus Sasser scored 20 points in Houston’s 83-48 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Houston finished 32-6 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.