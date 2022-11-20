Sasser leads No. 3 Houston against Oregon after 20-point outing

Houston Cougars (4-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-1)
Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -6.5; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Oregon Ducks after Marcus Sasser scored 20 points in Houston’s 83-48 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.
Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks averaged 6.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
Houston finished 32-6 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Cougars averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.