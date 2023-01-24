Sasser, No. 3 Houston Cougars to visit Hendricks, UCF Knights

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Cougars (18-2, 6-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-6, 4-3 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Hendricks and the UCF Knights host Marcus Sasser and the No. 3 Houston Cougars. The Knights have gone 9-2 in home games. UCF is 3-3 in one-possession games. The Cougars are 6-1 against conference opponents. Houston ranks third in the AAC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricks is averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Sasser is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

