Saterfield, Portland St. beat in-state rive Oregon St. 83-71

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jorell Saterfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help Portland State beat Oregon State for the second time in eight days, 83-71 in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mikal Starks had 13 points, five assists and three steals for Portland State (3-4). Bobby Harvey, Cameron Parker and Hunter Woods scored 11 points apiece and Keshaun Saunders added 10. Parker made 4 of 6 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists before picking up his second technical foul with 1:35 to play.

Portland State, which also beat the Beavers 79-66 on Nov. 20 in Corvallis, Oregon, improved to 2-16 all-time against Oregon State.

Woods and Saterfield hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring and the Vikings never trailed. Oregon State (3-4) made just 1 of 6 from the field and committed seven turnovers as Portland State opened the game with an 18-3 run over the first 7 minutes.

Jordan Pope answered with a 3-pointer and then made two free throws, Jayden Stevens also made two foul shots and Dexter Akanno hit a 3 as the Beavers scored the next 10 points to trim its deficit to five points midway through the first half but Saterfield hit a pair of 3s and Parker followed with another to ignite a 13-4 spurt and Oregon State got no closer.

Pope made 6 of 10 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 23 for the Beavers.

Oregon State has lost four in a row after winning three straight to open the season.

Portland State plays host to Portland Bible College on Wednesday

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 slate at home against Washington on Thursday

