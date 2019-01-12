NEW YORK — Romone Saunders scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Wagner hold off Fairleigh Dickinson 66-60 on Saturday.

Elijah Davis added 20 points with three 3s for the Seahawks (8-7, 3-1 Northeast Conference), who never trailed and outrebounded the Knights 38-22. Saunders had three steals and made five of Wagner’s 15 assists.

Trailing 40-31 at halftime, the Knights closed to 52-50 on Xzavier Malone-Key’s 3 with 9:09 left, but Wagner pulled away on an 11-6 run capped by Davis’ 3 for a 63-56 lead with 3:27 left. Malone-Key’s jumper with 16 seconds to go made it a six-point game, but the Knights missed two 3-point tries before time expired.

Malone-Key scored 24 points with four 3s and Mike Holloway Jr. added 19 points for the Knights (6-10, 1-3), who forced 20 Wagner turnovers. Jahlil Jenkins made six assists.

