Savage and Merrimack host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-19, 7-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-16, 10-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Devon Savage scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-55 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Warriors are 6-6 in home games. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 25.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 13.6.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-7 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is averaging 17.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

