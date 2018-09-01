NORFOLK, Va. — Aaron Savage ran for 112 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for a score as Norfolk State beat Division II Virginia State 34-13 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Quarterback Cordelral Cook’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal pulled Virginia State to 17-13 late in the third quarter. Cameryn Brent’s 17-yard touchdown run stretched the Spartans’ lead to 27-13 with 3:52 remaining. Savage had five straight carries for 44 yards and finished the surge with a 19-yard TD run in the final minute.

Juwan Carter was 15-of-27 passing for 185 yards and threw a 23-touchdown pass to Savage in the first quarter. Freshman D’Andre Thomas tossed his first career touchdown pass, a 15-yarder to Chuma Awanna in the back corner of the end zone to give the Spartans a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Cook was 14 of 26 for 170 yards passing and threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter but had two interceptions.

