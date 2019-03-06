Savannah State (10-19, 7-8) vs. South Carolina State (7-24, 5-10)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savannah State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over SC St.. Savannah State has won by an average of 8 points in its last eight wins over the Bulldogs. South Carolina State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 56-53 win.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Damni Applewhite is putting up 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Applewhite is Janai Raynor-Powell, who is putting up 10.1 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Jaquan Dotson, who is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds.

DOMINANT DOTSON: Dotson has connected on 30.6 percent of the 180 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. South Carolina State has 46 assists on 83 field goals (55.4 percent) over its past three outings while Savannah State has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Savannah State as a collective unit has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

