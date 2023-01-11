Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles take on conference foe Appalachian State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Southern Eagles (10-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles take on Tyree Boykin and the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt play Thursday. The Mountaineers are 6-3 on their home court. Appalachian State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks third in the Sun Belt giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Mountaineers and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Boykin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Carlos Curry is averaging 8.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

