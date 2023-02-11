Savrasov leads Georgia Southern past Arkansas State 68-53

STATESBORO, Ga. — Andrei Savrasov’s 24 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Arkansas State 68-53 on Saturday.
Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12). Arkansas State also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Omar El-Sheikh. Markise Davis also had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia Southern visits Marshall while Arkansas State hosts Troy.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.