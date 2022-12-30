Saxen leads Saint Mary's (CA) against Santa Clara after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-4, 1-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-3, 1-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays the Santa Clara Broncos after Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 85-58 victory over the San Diego Toreros. The Broncos are 10-1 in home games. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.1.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 11-4 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Podziemski is averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Advertisement

Logan Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article