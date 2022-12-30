Saxen leads Saint Mary's (CA) against Santa Clara after 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-4, 1-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-3, 1-0 WCC)
The Gaels play their first true road game after going 11-4 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-1 in one-possession games.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Podziemski is averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
Logan Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.
Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.