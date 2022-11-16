Saxen scores 17 as Saint Mary's (CA) downs Southern 72-54

Saxen added nine rebounds for the Gaels (4-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Ducas shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.