Sayin, Penn defense does the talking drubbing Lafayette

PHILADELPHIA — Aidan Sayin threw a touchdown and ran for another and Penn’s defense locked down Lafayette in a 12-0 win on Saturday.

Sayin led a nine-play, 77-yard drive that ended when he threw a 1-yard score to Justin Cayenne 49 seconds into the second quarter. On fourth down and goal, Sayin rolled right, the tight end Cayenne threw a block at the line and drifted to his left and caught a wide-open pass. The point-after attempt was blocked and Penn led 6-0.