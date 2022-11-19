Sayin throws late TD; Penn edges Princeton 20-19

Sayin’s game-winning throw capped a 17-play, 72-yard drive. Sayin also ended a long drive with a 2-yard scoring toss to Julien Stokes that pulled the Quakers to 19-14 with 10:37 to play.

Penn (8-2, 5-2) and Princeton (8-2, 5-2) each entered trailing Yale (8-2, 6-1), which beat Harvard on Saturday for the Ivy League title.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Aidan Sayin threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trey Flowers with five seconds remaining and Pennsylvania edged Princeton 20-19 on Saturday.

Sayin was 38-of-47 passing for 261 yards. Blake Stenstrom threw for 252 yards and a touchdown for Princeton.

Francesco Barone returned a blocked punt into the end zone for Penn’s only points in the first half. Liam Johnson had a 92-yard fumble return for a TD for Princeton’s only score in the second half.