Saylors leads ground game, ETSU routs Robert Morris 45-3

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game. Saylors, who surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards, gained all of his 170 yards and scored all three of his touchdowns before halftime.