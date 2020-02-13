SQUAD LEADERS: The play-making Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.2 points and 6.1 assists to lead the way for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is also a key contributor, accounting for 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

AD

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 74.4 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.3 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Davidson is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 2-11 when opponents score more than 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 55 assists on 88 field goals (62.5 percent) over its past three games while Davidson has assists on 57 of 76 field goals (75 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among A10 teams. The Wildcats have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com