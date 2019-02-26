Duquesne (18-9, 9-5) vs. Saint Bonaventure (13-14, 9-5)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Duquesne. In its last six wins against the Dukes, Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 4 points. Duquesne’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, a 95-88 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Courtney Stockard is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bonnies. Complementing Stockard is Kyle Lofton, who is putting up 14.8 points per game. The Dukes are led by Eric Williams Jr., who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lofton has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Dukes are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 18-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Bonnies are 0-12 when allowing 68 or more points and 13-2 when holding opponents below 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bonnies are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 2-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Dukes are 10-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 8-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is ranked first among A10 teams with an average of 73.9 points per game. The Dukes have averaged 78.7 points per game over their last three games.

