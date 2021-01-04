STEPPING UP: Taylor Funk is averaging 16.4 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawks. Dahmir Bishop is also a big contributor, accounting for 10.3 points per game. The Bonnies have been led by Osun Osunniyi, who is averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Funk has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.
THREAT FROM DEEP: Saint Joseph’s’s Bishop has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over his last three games.
STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last four road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 89 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s is ranked second in Division I with an average of 78.1 possessions per game.
