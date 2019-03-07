Saint Louis (19-11, 10-7) vs. Saint Bonaventure (15-15, 11-6)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Louis. In its last eight wins against the Billikens, Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 12 points. Saint Louis’ last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2014, a 66-60 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isabell has directly created 47 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 42 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Saint Bonaventure is 0-12 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 15-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Saint Bonaventure has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 54.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has allowed only 64.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 29th-best mark in the country. The Saint Bonaventure offense has produced just 66.5 points through 30 games (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

