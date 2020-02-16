SAVVY SENIORS: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Troy Baxter and David Syfax Jr. have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Bears points this season, although the trio’s production has fallen to 28 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 74.3 points per game against MEAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Rayshawn Neal has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all South Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has 32 assists on 83 field goals (38.6 percent) across its previous three games while Morgan State has assists on 29 of 57 field goals (50.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is ranked first among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent. The Bears have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

