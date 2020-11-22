DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 4-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Mountaineers gave up 62.9 points per game while scoring 64.3 per outing. South Carolina State went 3-7 in non-conference play, averaging 63.5 points and allowing 78 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.