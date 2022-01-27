The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend. Bridgeport, Greensboro, Spokane and Wichita will host the regionals and Minneapolis has the Final Four on April 1 and 3.