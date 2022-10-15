SC State scores 21 in 1st quarter, beats Virginia Lynchburg

S.C. State forced Virginia Lynchburg into a three-and-out to start the game and 44 seconds later, Rakim White caught a 27-yard touchdown pass. White also had a 40-yard TD midway through the quarter and Shaquan Davis added a 22-yarder for a 21-0 lead with 2:15 left in the opening quarter.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Corey Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter and South Carolina State cruised past Virginia Lynchburg 36-0 on Saturday.

Fields was 17 of 36 for 263 yards and three touchdowns for South Carolina State (2-4). White had four catches for 110 yards and two scores, and Davis added seven grabs for 76 yards. Kendrel Flowers rushed for 72 yards.