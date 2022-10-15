SC State scores 21 in 1st quarter, beats Virginia Lynchburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Corey Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter and South Carolina State cruised past Virginia Lynchburg 36-0 on Saturday.
S.C. State’s fourth passing TD came from backup Tyrece Nick to Hezekiah Massey from 33 yards.
Fields was 17 of 36 for 263 yards and three touchdowns for South Carolina State (2-4). White had four catches for 110 yards and two scores, and Davis added seven grabs for 76 yards. Kendrel Flowers rushed for 72 yards.
Virginia Lynchburg is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).
