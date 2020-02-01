Jacara Cross scored a career-high 25 points and Kayne Henry had 16 off the bench for Jacksonville State (9-14, 4-6), which committed 22 turnovers. Ty Hudson scored 13 points and Derrick Cook made four assists.
Belmont (16-7, 7-3) takes on Murray State at home on Thursday. Jacksonville State faces Southeast Missouri on the road on Thursday.
