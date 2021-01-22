The 98 points were a season best for San Diego State (10-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference), which also achieved a season-high 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Aztecs forced a season-high 27 turnovers.
San Diego State dominated the first half and led 52-16 at halftime. The Falcons’ 16 first-half points were a season low for the team.
A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons (4-9, 2-7). Ameka Akaya added 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.