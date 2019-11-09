SDSU was up 36-29 at the break. The Cougars started fast in the second half to go ahead 42-40 after Jake Toolson nailed a 3-pointer with 16:00 remaining. BYU pushed its advantage to 54-46 after a Toolson jumper with 12:48 remaining. The Cougars were still out front 65-60 with 4:18 left before the Aztecs rallied. Schakel and Aguek Arop hit back-to-back treys to tie it at 65-65 before Matt Mitchell made two free throws and Feagin drained his second 3-pointer to take the lead for good.