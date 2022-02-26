Josiah Allick tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Roos (19-11, 12-6). Evan Gilyard II added 18 points. Arkel Lamar had 17 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Roos for the season. South Dakota State defeated Kansas City 89-57 on Dec. 20.
