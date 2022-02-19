Riley Miller scored a season-high 27 points for the Tommies (8-19, 2-13), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Brooks Allen added seven rebounds. Parker Bjorklund had eight rebounds.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Tommies for the season. South Dakota State defeated St. Thomas (MN) 92-77 on Jan. 20.
