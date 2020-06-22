The second positive test came from a sample taken when the players reported. That player was isolated and three players who had contact with him were put in quarantine.
The university has a protocol for allowing players who test positive to return, which includes a non-positive test, Schiano said.
Schiano said players and coaches underwent a third screening on Monday.
Incoming freshman players also were allowed on campus on Monday and they were tested and put in a separate dormitory. They will not be integrated with the rest of the team until they pass a second COVID-19 test.
The workouts are voluntary and Schiano said some players have elected to skip them.
Schiano was hired in December to start a second stint as Rutgers’ coach. Chris Ash was fired early last season and replaced on an interim basis by Nunzio Campanile. The Scarlet Knights were 2-10 last season and have won nine games in the past four years.
