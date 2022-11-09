Schlee's 4 total TDs help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Collin Schlee threw three touchdown passes — two to Devontez Walker — and ran for another score to help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6 on Wednesday night.
Schlee connected with Bryan Bradford for a 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schlee pulled the hand-off on a zone-read and ran for a 4-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive with 4:43 left in the first half. And — after a 7-yard punt by Bowling Green — Schlee threw a 21-yard TD pass to Walker that made it 20-0 less than three minutes later.
Walker added a 26-yard touchdown receptions early in the fourth quarter that gave Kent State a 30-6 lead and Marvin Pierre returned an interception 33 yards for a score.
Matt McDonald was 29-of-38 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown and interception for Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2).
The Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped.
___
