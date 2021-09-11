Sam Houston (2-0), the defending Football Championship Subdivision champion, has won 13 consecutive games dating to the final game of the 2019 season.
Keandre Booker returned an interception 31 yards to the Sam Houston 2 and two plays later Southeast Missouri’s Geno Hess scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-all before the Bearkats, ranked No. 1 in the STATS FCS poll, scored the final 38 points.
CJ Ogbonna completed 13 of 27 passes for 168 yards with an interception and a 43-yard TD pass to Aaron Alston for the Redhawks (0-2).