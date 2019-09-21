Schmid’s first pass was a 64-yard touchdown to Bowens on the Bearkats first play from scrimmage. Schmid hit Stewart on a 49-yard score to end the first quarter, and the duo connected for two more scores as the Bearkats built a 31-0 halftime lead. Schmid’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Adeyi made it 38-0.

Donovan Williams ran for a 1-yard touchdown for the Bearkats in the fourth quarter. Williams has a touchdown run in all four games this season.

Kaleb Ducros ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Incarnate Word (1-2, 0-1) with 2:38 remaining.

