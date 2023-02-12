Schumacher puts up 26, Seattle U beats Grand Canyon 63-58

SEATTLE — Alex Schumacher’s 26 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 63-58 on Saturday.
Rayshon Harrison led the way for the Antelopes (16-9, 7-5) with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Chance McMillian added 12 points for Grand Canyon. Gabe McGlothan finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Seattle U visits Cal Baptist and Grand Canyon hosts UT Rio Grande Valley.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.