Missouri State (5-5) went three-and-out on its first two possessions and Schuster hit Garrett Maag for a 50-yard touchdown before connecting with Bo Belquist for a 38-yard score on a flea flicker to make it 14-0 with 8 minutes left in the first quarter and the Fighting Hawks led the rest of the way.
Hayden Reynolds returned a blocked punt 15 yards for a touchdown and fewer than 3 minutes later Hayden Galvin picked off a pass at the UND 10, linebacker Devon Krzanowski threw a block — the first of a few by the Hawks — and Galvin weaved and winded his way 90 yards for a score to make it 38-3 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
Missouri State, under first-year coach Bobby Petrino, went 5-1 in conference play to earn a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title after the Bears won just one game in 2019.
UND had eight sacks, a D-I program record, and forced Missouri State into eight three-and-outs. The Bears had minus-21 yards rushing and just 50 total yards in the first half.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball