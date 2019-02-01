GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cody Schwartz scored 18 points with six 3-pointers and Green Bay beat Milwaukee 90-74 on Friday night.

Schwartz, a redshirt junior who played his first two seasons at San Jose State, matched his season-high point total and matched his career high in treys. Josh McNair added 16 points and Sandy Cohen III and Shanquan Hemphill added 15 each for the Phoenix (11-12, 5-5 Horizon), who shot 57 percent and made 8 of 19 from the arc. They scored 17 points off 15 Panthers turnovers and won the boards 36-28.

Green Bay led from the outset, was up by eight at halftime, and went ahead by double figures for good on Cohen’s jumper with 7:26 remaining.

Darius Roy and Bryce Barnes scored 18 points each and Jake Wright, with five 3-pointers, finished with 17 for the Panthers (9-14, 5-5).

Green Bay swept the season series, winning the first meeting on Dec. 29, 92-82.

