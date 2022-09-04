Scott accounts for 7 TDs, Incarnate Word routs SIU 64-29

SAN ANTONIO — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score as Incarnate Word rolled past Southern Illinois 64-29 on Saturday night in a season opener.

Scott, a Nicholls State transfer, was 17 of 25 passing for 391 yards. He connected with nine receivers that included six completions of 36 yards or more. Taylor Grimes caught two touchdown passes and finished with 126 yards receiving. Darion Chafin added four receptions for 106 yards and a score.