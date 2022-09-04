Scott accounts for 7 TDs, Incarnate Word routs SIU 64-29

SAN ANTONIO — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score as Incarnate Word rolled past Southern Illinois 64-29 on Saturday night in a season opener.
The Cardinals scored three touchdowns plus added a safety in the first quarter. Scott threw a 66-yard touchdown pass and a 55-yarder each to Grimes. Scott’s scoring run came from 6 yards out.
Scott’s 79-yard touchdown pass to Chafin made it 29-7 early in second quarter. Tiji Paul had a pick-six for the Cardinals in the third.
Romeir Elliott had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown for Southern Illinois.
The start was delayed 40 minutes due to weather.
___
