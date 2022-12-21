Scott and McNeese host No. 3 Houston

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (3-9) at Houston Cougars (11-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -35.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Zach Scott scored 21 points in McNeese’s 86-67 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Cougars are 7-1 in home games. Houston is 8- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys have gone 1-6 away from home. McNeese gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trae English is averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 10.8 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

