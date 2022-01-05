Texas Tech: The Red Raiders lost four of five games before facing Texas. But three were against ranked teams — No. 13 LSU, No. 15 Georgia and No. 23 Oklahoma — and all but one were without Gray, who averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for Tech after transferring from Oklahoma State. She missed eight games this season with an ankle and foot injuries and returned in time to produce 21 points and nine rebounds in the Big 12 opener, a 97-91 loss to Oklahoma.