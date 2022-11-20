Scott-Grayson and Old Dominion host Davidson

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-2) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-1)
The Monarchs are 0-1 on the road. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Mekhi Long averaging 9.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.2 points for Davidson.
Ben Stanley is averaging 14.6 points for the Monarchs. Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.4 points for Old Dominion.
