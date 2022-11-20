Scott-Grayson and Old Dominion host Davidson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-2) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -4.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points in Old Dominion’s 82-77 win over the Furman Paladins. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 shooting 37.1% from deep, led by Reed Bailey shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Monarchs are 0-1 on the road. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Mekhi Long averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.2 points for Davidson.

Ben Stanley is averaging 14.6 points for the Monarchs. Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.4 points for Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

