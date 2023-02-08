Scott-Grayson and the Old Dominion Monarchs visit conference foe Georgia State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-14, 3-9 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers host Tyreek Scott-Grayson and the Old Dominion Monarchs in Sun Belt action Thursday. The Panthers are 10-6 on their home court. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 2.5.

The Monarchs have gone 6-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion averages 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odom is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points for the Monarchs. Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

