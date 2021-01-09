Tyler Stevenson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-6, 1-3), his score from the low post with 4:42 to go capped an 8-0 run and closed the gap to 57-54. DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tae Hardy had 10 points.
Hardy pulled Southern Miss to within 57-56 at 2:49, but Scott Grayson answered with a 3 on the other end to turn aside the threat.
UAB defeated Southern Miss 72-60 on Friday.
