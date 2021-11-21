Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 12 points and Nerea Hermosa 11 for Georgia Tech, which has never beaten Auburn.
Despite being just over 100 miles apart, it is only the fourth meeting between the two schools, and first since 1997.
Scott-Grayson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter capped a 13-0 Auburn run for a 19-6 lead. The spread got to 20 in the second quarter and 23 on a Scott-Grayson 3 early in the third quarter.
Georgia Tech had an 18-2 run in the third quarter to get back in the game but only got as close as five with 30 seconds to play. The Yellow Jackets were 8 of 17 in the third quarter, 11 for 37 the rest of the game.
