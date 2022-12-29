Scott-Grayson leads Old Dominion against Arkansas State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -11; over/under is 124 BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 30 points in Old Dominion’s 78-77 victory over the George Mason Patriots.

The Monarchs are 7-0 in home games. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Mekhi Long shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

The Red Wolves have gone 0-4 away from home. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Omar El-Sheikh averaging 6.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.2 points for the Monarchs.

Advertisement

Caleb Fields is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article