Scott-Grayson leads Old Dominion past Georgia St.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 24 points in Old Dominion’s 70-58 win against Georgia State on Thursday night.
Evan Johnson led the Panthers (9-10, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Ja’Heim Hudson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State. In addition, Brenden Tucker had 12 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State and Georgia State travels to play Georgia Southern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.