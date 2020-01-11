The Bearcats have won three of their last four games and have outscored opponents by 44 points in the second half of the last two games.

Cincinnati plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. Central Florida plays Tulane on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com