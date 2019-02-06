FORT MYERS, Fla. — Zach Scott scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds and Florida Gulf Coast beat North Alabama 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Dinero Mercurius added 16 points on four 3-pointers for the Eagles (10-15, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference) who were 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. Schadrac Casimir had 13 points and Caleb Catto 11.

The teams were tied 31-all at the break and paced each other early in the second half. Mercurius and Scott drained back-to-back 3-pointers to move the Eagles ahead 47-42 with 13:07 to play, and again six minutes later to push it to 54-47. North Alabama closed to 61-60 with 2:07 remaining but Catto and Casimir answered with a layup each and FGCU held on for the win.

Freshman Christian Agnew scored 23 points to lead the Lions (8-17, 5-5), who have lost three straight. Jamari Blackmon added 14 points and six boards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.