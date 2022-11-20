Scott leads Maryland against Miami after 25-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (4-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Donta Scott scored 25 points in Maryland’s 95-67 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.
Miami went 26-11 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hurricanes averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.9% from behind the arc last season.
Maryland finished 7-13 in Big Ten games and 3-7 on the road last season. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.