Scott leads Maryland against Miami after 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Donta Scott scored 25 points in Maryland’s 95-67 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

Miami went 26-11 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hurricanes averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.9% from behind the arc last season.