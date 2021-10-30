Scott was 18-of-28 passing for 264 yards and rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries.
Scott had all of his touchdowns in the first half. He had a 13-yard pass to Devonta Jason with two minutes to go and then a 16-yarder to Dai’Jean Dixon with 17 seconds left as the Colonels took a 28-14 lead.
Guggenheim had a pair of short touchdown runs to cap long third-quarter drives to break the game open.
Zach Clement threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more for the Demons (1-7, 1-4), accounting for 305 yards.
