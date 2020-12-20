Khalid Thomas, who scored 20 points for the Vikings, hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 72-70 with 2:13 to play. Both teams missed chances — the Wildcats misfired on their last four shots — before Scott worked his way into the lane and attacked the rim.
John Hall then blocked Weber State’s Cody Carlson layup attempt before Parison Dawson made a final free throw.
Ian Burke had six rebounds for Portland State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).
Isiah Brown had 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1). Zahir Porter added 13 points. Dillon Jones had 12 points.
The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Portland State 94-66 last Friday. Portland State faces Oregon State on the road on Tuesday. Weber State faces Brigham Young on Wednesday.
