Dameane Douglas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (7-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Ivan Alipiev had seven assists.
Josh Parrish had 13 points for the Toreros (1-6, 0-3), who have lost four consecutive games. Vladimir Pinchuk added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Rodriguez had 12 points.
The Toreros’ Finn Sullivan and Pinchuk made each made a layup in the final minute of regulation to force overtime tied at 61.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.