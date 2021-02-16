Keli Leaupepe had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (10-6, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Quintana added 12 points.
Jalen Williams had 18 points and six assists for the Broncos (9-5, 3-3). DJ Mitchell added 16 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 15 points and Carlyle had 14.
The Lions evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.